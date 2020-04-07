DMP orders closure of kitchen markets, super shops by 7pm



Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday issued directives for closing kitchen markets and super shops in the capital by 7pm starting from 6am every day. Besides, grocery stores and small shops of different residential areas can remain open until 2pm from 6am, said DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Masudur Rahman.





The decision took effect from yesterday (Monday), the DC said.However, all kinds of medicine shops will be out of the purview of the directives, he said.





The DMP has taken the decision as part of the government's initiative to prevent the transmission of coronavirus. The DMP sought all-out cooperation from all to overcome the ongoing crisis triggered by the global pandemic coronavirus.





Bangladesh on Monday feared the novel coronavirus to expand its clutches with an extra wrath in the next one month as the virus overnight claimed three more lives and infected 35 others increasing the toll to 12 and number of infected people to 123.





