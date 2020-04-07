Govt curbs mosque congregation





Bangladesh has ordered places of worship, including mosques, to restrict the presence of people gathering for prayers amid the coronavirus outbreak as fears of community transmission run deep.





No more than five people can congregate in mosques for prayers, the government said in a notice on Monday, responding to broader calls for restrictions on visits to mosques and other places of worship.







The decision came as Bangladesh confirmed 35 new virus cases in a record single-day spike, taking the tally of positive tests to 123. The death toll rose to 12.





The Ministry of Religious Affairs issued an emergency notice on Monday restricting the congregation, adding that a maximum of 10 devotees can attend the Jummah prayers on Friday in mosques, reports bdnews24.com.





The government also restricted visits to other places of worship, including Hindu temples.Legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the order, the ministry said.





On Mar 29, the Islamic Foundation, in concert with the country's leading Muslim scholars, called for congregations at mosques to be scaled down amid the coronavirus outbreak.





However, the situation has rapidly deteriorated since then, with the number of positive tests soaring particularly in the last three days.





The ministry has now urged people of all faiths to continue their prayers at home in order to limit the risk of contagion.





The directive came after Muslim majority countries around the world, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, shut mosques to worshippers.





