Quader urges all political parties to stand by people



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday urged all political parties, including BNP, to stand by the people shunning the politics of blame-game during the country's ongoing crisis period triggered by the global pandemic COVID-19.





He said, "On behalf of Awami League (AL), I will call the people from all strata, including leaders of all political parties, to please help the destitute people standing on a single platform during this humanitarian catastrophe."





The minister came up with the assertion while addressing a press conference at his official residence in the city.





Terming, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement over Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stimulus packages baseless, irrational and motivated one, Quader said BNP leaders are always involved in capitalizing on any situation to get political gain.





Placing a proposal in a hurry before a day of the Prime Minister's prescheduled press briefing was also motivated one, AL general secretary said, adding similarly Mirza Fakhrul's remarks after declaring the stimulus packages were "inconsistent delusion" and fulfilled with "perpetual falsehood".





At the press conference, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of those Bangladeshis who died abroad of coronavirus and wish early recovery of the patients who are undergoing treatment.





The road transport and bridges minister said movements of public transports will remain suspended until April 14 as the general holidays have been extended till the date in a bid to slow down the spared of COVID-19 in the country.





However, the emergency services, all goods-laden vehicles, covered vans and trucks will remain out of the preview of the suspension, Quader said.







But no goods-laden vehicle will be allowed to carry passengers.





