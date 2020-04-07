Independent newspaper stops printing amid coronavirus outbreak



One of the leading English newspapers of the country, The Independent, on Monday has given a notice of stopping its printing from today (Tuesday) amid coronavirus outbreak.





However, the online version of the newspaper will be available. A scroll in the website of the newspaper confirmed the mater. It read: "The Independent decides to go online for now."







The Independent owned by Beximco group was launched on March 26 in 1995. It is also mentionable that one of the journalists of Independent TV which is also owned by Beximco, was tested coronavirus positive recently. The TV channel sent it's 47 journalists to quarantine immediately after the incident.

