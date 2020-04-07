Stay at home: cabinet

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting on Monday. -PID



The cabinet on Monday asked the law enforcement agencies and the local administration to be more alert and strict to apply the social distancing and self-quarantine guidelines alongside carrying out massive awareness-raising campaign to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.





The decision was taken at a weekly cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her official Ganabhaban residence in the morning.





"From today, the law enforcement agencies and local administration have been asked to be more alert and strict in implementing the guidelines of social distancing and self-quarantine as the coronavirus situation aggravated on Monday in comparison to yesterday," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told a media briefing at the Secretariat following the meeting in the afternoon.





The cabinet secretary simultaneously asked all concerned to drum up the awareness campaign in the length and breadth across the country to make people more aware about the adverse impact of the coronavirus, reports BSS.





"Importance should be given on publicity particularly in the villages to create more awareness among the grassroots people regarding the coronavirus," he continued.







The government's top bureaucrat said the cabinet observed that it was quite impossible to control the coronavirus situation without full-hearted cooperation from the countrymen as the situation has already been aggravated to some extent in comparison to previous days.







The cabinet under the leadership of the prime minister repeatedly requested the countrymen to follow the social distancing and stay-at-home guideline for the welfare of all, he continued.





Noting that a detailed discussion was held over the coronavirus issue in the cabinet meeting, Anwarul said adding that the cabinet has laid importance on ensuring following the self-quarantine as many people have been found ignoring it.





"It is quite impossible to implement the stay-at-home policy for the government alone if the countrymen wouldn't come forward in doing so to protect them from the wrath of the coronavirus," he added.





Mentioning that all the outdoor activities have already been banned marking the Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bengali New Year, Anwarul said that the cabinet called upon all to celebrate the Pahela Baishakh staying at home through digital divide and social media without creating mass gatherings in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.





He went on saying that the cabinet also requested all to offer prayer at home on the holy night of Shab-e-Barat as it is a nafal prayer and Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) used to offer it at home.





Noting that the people who are within the compound of Mecca and Medina Sharif are offering jamaat prayer there in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, he made a fervent appeal to all to follow the directives of the Islamic Foundation, and offer prayer at home.





The cabinet secretary added "Everybody has to follow the directives of the Islamic Foundation to this end, otherwise, it will be impossible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus."





