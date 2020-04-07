Coronavirus: Jashore youths bring two villages under lockdown





Local youths voluntarily bring two villages in Bagharpara upazila under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the area.

Youths of Boalia and Nawapara villages stopped the six entrances to their villages, said Rawshan Izdani, local union member.

Asked about the lockdown, Dohakula union parishad chairman Abu Motaleb Tarafder said he directed youths for the lockdown as hundreds of people gather every day unnecessarily in Doal, Battola, Baharul Doctor’s shop and Kaludanga areas.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tania Afroze, said she knows nothing about the lockdown.

No area cannot be kept under lockdown without logical reason, she said adding that she will look into it.

Meanwhile, visiting the area, UNB correspondent found that youths put bamboo barricades at all six entrances of the two villages.

The youths also put hand sanitizer at all entrances and used disinfectant around the village voluntarily.

Local youths are not permitting anyone to leave the village without proper reason and restricting others from entering the villages as well.

Law enforcers in different areas of the country have been putting villages, houses under lockdown after finding coronavirus patients there.

Bangladesh on Monday reported three more deaths taking the number to 12.

Besides, 35 more people were infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the number to 123 as of Monday.

Leave Your Comments