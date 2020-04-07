Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 74,697





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 74,697 on Tuesday morning.

There have been 1,346,566 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 993,174 are currently being treated with 47,256 being in serious or critical condition.

So far, 353,392 people have recovered..





The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Bangladesh on Monday reported three more coronavirus deaths and 35 new cases. The country has so far confirmed 123 cases.

Leave Your Comments