Chattogram Freedom Fighter did not die from coronavirus





A 72-year-old Freedom Fighter, who died at the isolation unit of General Hospital in the city, was not suffering from coronavirus, Chattogram Civil Surgeon said Monday night.

Alimullah of Sitakunda upazila had been suffering from breathing complications. He died around 3pm.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi confirmed that test result from Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) came out negative.

The family members of the deceased were informed about the outcome, he added.

Freedom Fighter Alumullah will be laid to rest at his village home after Johr prayer with state honour, said his family sources.





