Coronavirus: Villages ‘willingly go into lockdown’ in Chattogram









The worsening coronavirus situation prompted residents of some villages under Sitakunda upazila’s Vatiari, Sonaichhari, and Chhalimpur unions to spontaneously lock down their areas from Tuesday.

The areas are — Imam Nagar wards 4 and 8 in Vatiari union, Overbridge area, Fakirhat in Chhalimpur union, Gamaritola in Sonaichhari union, Board Office Road, and Shitalpur and Bogulabazar in Dakkhin Sonaichhari union.

Residents of the areas put up barricades at the entry points and did not allow anyone to go out or enter the villages without emergencies.

Locals said they took this step as a precaution.

Alamgir Hossain Mamun, union member of Imam Nagar, said they are trying to stop unnecessary movements of people in the area to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Locals said they hoped their action would encourage others across the country.

Nazim Uddin, chairman of Vatiari union parishad, said the initiative is praiseworthy.

Bangladesh on Monday reported three more deaths taking the number to 12. Besides, 35 more people were infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the number confirmed cases to 123.

The government has extended general holidays, shut mass transport and urged people to stay at home and maintain social distancing to curb the spread of the virus. But many are reluctant to follow the directives raising fears of more cases.

