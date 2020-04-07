PM announces “health insurance” for doctors, others providing services









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today announced introduction of “special health insurance” for physicians, nurses and others working in containing the novel coronavirus.





“We want to reward the brave health workers, including doctors, nurses and others who are working day and night to provide health care services to the people in the critical time,” she said.





“To this end, a special health insurance scheme amounting Taka 5 lakh to Taka 10 lakh will be introduced to encourage them,” she said.





The premier made this announcement while exchanging views with the public representatives and officials of the 15 districts in Chattogram and Sylhet divisions through a videoconference on the present coronavirus situation in the country.





Sheikh Hasina came down heavily on those doctors and nurses who are not performing their responsibilities in this critical time and hinted at taking stringent action against them.





Referring to announcement of Taka 72,750 crore stimulus package to overcome the possible impact on the country’s economy, she directed all concerned to spend the money properly.





She issued a strong warning against corruption in this regard, saying: “We’ll not give a little concession to this end.”





The prime minister reiterated her call to officials concerned to prepare a list of the distressed people who remain out of the social safety net programmes to provide foods to them.





