Bangladesh confirms five more deaths from coronavirus in 24hrs





The death toll from coronavirus rose to 17 in Bangladesh as the country confirmed five more deaths on Tuesday.





“In the last 24 hours 41 people tested positive for coronavirus taking the total number to 164 in the country while five people died from the disease,” said Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director, Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).





The global death toll from coronavirus reached 74,697 on Tuesday morning.

There have been 1,346,566 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 993,174 are currently being treated with 47,256 being in serious or critical condition.

So far, 353,392 people have recovered.





The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Leave Your Comments