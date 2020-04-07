Stand beside 90 lakh jobless workers: Jatri Kalyan to transport associations ‘leaders









Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity has urged the leaders of owners-workers associations of roads and shipping sectors to stand beside 90 lakh transport workers who has become jobless amid coronavirus sustdown.





BJkS, a passengers' welfare platform,came up with the call in a statement signed by its secretary general Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury on Monday.









“There are 70lakh workers and owners from roads sector and 20 lakh from shipping sector. After government’s announcement of general holidays from March 26, the workers became jobless and they are now leading miserable life. As there is no wage board for the transport workers 98percent workers work there on daily basis income like a day labourer,” according to the statement.









As public transport services have been suspended there is no other source of income for them. Considering the situation, leaders of the organizations are being requested to stand beside them with support, it said.

