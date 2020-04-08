Sheikh Md Abed Ali stands beside corona-hit people

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md. Sadikur Rahman Khan and Gopalganj Zila Parisad Member and former Chairman of Shuktail union parisad under Sadar upazila Sheikh Md Abed Ali giving food help to an elderly person in Gopalganj On Tuesday. -AA



Gopalganj Zila Parisad Member and former Chairman of Shuktail union parisad under Sadar upazila Sheikh Md Abed Ali besides the in house distressed and helpless families with food assistance in personal initiative to prevent elaboration of Corona Virusin Gopalganj.







On Tuesday morning, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md. Sadikur Rahman Khan started the food assistance acitivity of Sheikh Md Abed Ali by handing over some houses of Kuthibari village of Shuktail Union.







Later, Sheikh Md. Abed Ali, along with a group of about 20 volunteer groups, provided food support to 5 hundred families, along with some families of the Shuktail Union and the neighbour unions.







In this time, Abed Ali said, " On the direction of Sheikh Hasina, the leader of humanity and the safe haven for the distressed and helpless people of Bangladesh, I have tried to be beside them with food assistance for the poor and helpless people living in my area as a public representative, I am with them and will stay, Insha Allah".





----AA Correspondent, Gopalganj

