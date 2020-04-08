Coronavirus quarantine: Now time to be serious





We have seen the disastrous effects of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and we don't know for how long it will continue. The first case of this virus was identified in December 2019 in China, and so far, more than 1.2 million confirmed cases and has already claimed the lives of more than seventy thousand people around the planet. As a country, Italy is now in the top worst situation in the world.







Till now, this country has confirmed more than a hundred thousand cases, and already 15,887 people have died due to COVID-19 and it continues to grow in every minute. However, infected case wise the USA has the highest number of people who got infected by Coronavirus.





We are lucky in the sense that until now, only 133 confirmed cases in Bangladesh and 13 people have died, and thirty-three of them recovered from the virus. The government has been trying so hard to control the spread of this virus.







The government has started the country-wide lockdown from 26 March, and it will continue till 14 April. However, the health professionals asked the authorities to put the country under a stronger lockdown for a more extended period. They also think that the coming days are going to be more challenging to handle.





World Health Organization recommended 14-day mandatory quarantine for anyone who was exposed to COVID-19 or had been traveling from a country with a virus outbreak or someone who was in physical contact with the virus. However, in Bangladesh, we see people are ignorant about this quarantine.







On the other hand, we have seen the government of Bangladesh was unable to keep the people in the quarantine camps who were traveling from overseas and especially the countries where the virus was overtly exposed.





The national media were reporting about the mismanagement of the quarantine center and the inadequate facilities in the center. Later, when this virus broke out in Italy and Europe becomes the epicenter of this virus, many countries were canceling flights with Europe. In few days Bangladesh closed its international air routes.





However, in Bangladesh, a flight carrying 201 Italy returnees land on Dhaka airport. They were immediately taken to the Ashkona Hajj Camp. However, there was day-long mismanagement of those returnees we have seen and heard through national media. Being under pressure, the quarantine authority of the particular center had to let go of 142 passengers without the 14-day mandatory quarantine.





The DG of Directorate General of Health Services, Bangladesh, claimed that they were allowed to go home because they didn't show any symptoms of the virus. However, the returnees contended that there were the mismanagement and lack of necessary protective measures taken by the authorities at the camp.







On the other hand, the media reported that the authorities didn't take any blood samples from them to test for Coronavirus. Also, many ex-pats said some had managed to flee while the law enforcers and officials were struggling to quell the protesting men.







The experts say that they may not be having symptoms of COVID-19, but the virus could be in incubation in their body. In that case, the symptoms may appear a week, and others may get infected.







The ex-pats and migrants' workers are continuously breaking the rule of home quarantine, maybe because of the lack of awareness among the general citizens or perhaps because of the ignorance. However, if anyone is carrying the virus might not have symptoms immediately but might appear in a week. If s/he is going to public places and going in physical contact with the other people, then the person can infect the others.







Furthermore, these people who are staying abroad came to Bangladesh for a short period, and they want to utilize it to the fullest. And they are traveling to their relatives and meeting their friends and going to different places because they will have to leave soon for their workplaces. Some of them even getting married during this time when they are here at home.







The government has taken protective measures, but we don't see enough. We have also seen exceptions, and some could manage the authorities with different means. We don't see any holistic plans to protect the citizens from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Most of the measures the government has taken have filled with mismanagement and lack of proper planning.







Eventually, it was turning out to be challenging to manage the lockdown situation for the field administration and police. So, the government decided to deploy the Army to help the field administration. Due to the lack of awareness and proper coordination, people are still going outside and meeting in public gatherings.







Last but not least, I was having a cup of tea in a tea stall in my research field. I was having a chat with the tea stall owner. I told him what the Bangladesh government and other governments in the world are doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. And I implied that the government of Bangladesh should go for shut down.





Then he replied that 'you have a government job and you know your money is coming to your account. But if I don't open my tea stall, then my money is not coming'.







Besides, Bangladesh has a significant informal economy, and the majority of its workforce depends on their own business. According to the ILO data around 87% of the total labor force work in the informal economy. Until now, the Bangladesh government didn't come up with a proper financial plan for these people. So, the poor and small earners are feeling insecure, and they are forced to go out for their daily living.







Some wealthy and solvent people came forward to donate food for the poor people, but during distribution, social distancing is not being maintained.







Even the field administration in different localities is not keeping this social distance, and this might infect the poor people more. Given all the situations, all need to be serious now. If government relief distribution is coordinated correctly, then that might help the poor people.













The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh.

