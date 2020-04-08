Stranded BD couple in Agartala gets shelter after media intervention





P K Das







A Bangladeshi couple that after treatment flew from Chennai via Kolkata and reach Agartala on a few weeks ago evening and finding no play to stay during the lockdown as most hotels and guesthouses are either filled or not willing to keep guests especially those travelled from outside and so they had no other option but compelled to live by the roadside in Melarmath area for several hours.





The mid-aged couple consists of one Sirina Begam and who had escorted her severely ill husband Yakub Ali who was under treatment for liver cancer.







On March 5 last through Agartala they had for liver treatment at CMC Vellore and at the verge of national lockdown in India due to coronavirus pandemic they had hurriedly flew back to Agartala hopping to return to their native place Comilla in Bangladesh which is just next to bordering Sonamura in southern Tripura.







But little did they know that all movement through borders with Bangladesh, except goods movement have been suspend.







After landing in MBB airport at Agartala in the evening around 7.30 they realized that even though they could the city but doors of all hotels and guesthouses were closed and in such an unexpected situation the couple in this unknown city had no other option but to live the night by the roadside. Moreover, their phone batteries had exhausted and so could not contact anyone for any help or inform about their misery.





Initially the couple did not come to anyone's notice since there was hardly any movement of people in the city as in Tripura along with lockdown, curfew has also been clamped.







However, after long hours after midnight few photojournalist and camerapersons who were returning from office finding a well to do couple in the roadside with a pile of travel bags and luggage found it unusual and out of curiosity queried what the matter was.





To this they narrated their helpless situation and immediately the media people tried to help. Initially police, various helpline, SDM and the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission Office at Agartala were informed but no positive response was there except a policeman who came to speak with them and leaving them there in their pathetic condition left in the spot in the name of searching for hotel but never found.





After passing of another hour few more media persons seeing the photo of the couple in social media also came to cover and as well as help them find a safe place to live for the night.







The couple had no food water and badly trouble by mosquitoes beside the uncertainty, however, few locals from the opposite office came with little help in the form of puffed rice, bread, water, mosquito net and repellent incense sticks so that they can at least get little relief.





Speaking to ANI, Sirina Begam said, "We had gone to Chennai CMC Vellore for treatment purpose and there though a travel agent we initially had confirm flight ticket to Dacca but it got cancelled and so we had to fly back through this route with assurance that it will be hassle free. We flew here and came to find that the border has been closed down, now where shall we go?







Had flight also not operating they we would have stayed back there. We are from Bangladesh and 5th March we entered India."





She alleged that hotels were unwilling to keep them and even knocking the door of the police station was hopeless.





"Now hotels are not keeping us and so went to the police but they are even not ready to see our passports. After waiting for long at the police station a person told us to come to this place and maybe someone can help us."





In the meantime, the media personnels with their contact got permission for allowing them to live the night in the Haj Bhaban which is a distance of few hundred meters but with the condition that the couple first gets scanned for coronavirus.







According police was again informed and a van arrived but despite requests the police personnels did not help them by giving a lift to hospital or Haj Bhaban so despite severe illness Yakub had to walk the long way with his wife and also bear the load of carrying the bags and baggage.





Ultimately they got scanned at the IGM hospital and after doctor certified them coronavirus negative in the test they got shelter at the Haj Bhavan for the night.





The writer is based in

Agartala, India

