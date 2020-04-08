Queen Elizabeth thanks health workers around the world

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II



Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday sent a message of "enduring appreciation and good wishes" to health workers around the world for World Health Day.





"I want to thank all those working in the healthcare profession for your selfless commitment and diligence as you undertake vitally important roles to protect and improve the health and well-being of people," the queen said.





The queen's words were shown on a video released by the royal family's Twitter account, which featured images of the queen and other members of her family visiting hospitals and meeting healthcare workers.





Included in the video were three of the queen's children: Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward. The queen's grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were also pictured.





"In testing times, we often observe that the best of the human spirit comes to the fore; the dedication to service of countless nurses, midwives and other health workers, in these most challenging of circumstances, is an example to us all," she said.





"My family and I send our enduring appreciation and good wishes," the queen said. The 93-year-old monarch is staying at her Windsor Castle home with her husband Prince Philip, 98.





On Sunday, in a rare televised address, the queen told the British people that they would overcome the coronavirus outbreak if they stayed resolute in the face of lockdown and self-isolation. She invoked the wartime spirit by saying "we will meet again" - a direct reference to the most famous British song from the war years of the 1940s.





Prince Charles, 71, has recovered after suffering mild symptoms of the virus and opened a new field hospital in London via video link from his home in Scotland on Friday. Here British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to hospital on Sunday evening.







At the time, Downing Street said the decision was a precaution because the Prime Minister continued to suffer from a cough and a fever ten days after testing positive for the coronavirus. But his condition deteriorated on Monday, Downing Street said, and he was moved to the intensive care unit at St. Thomas' Hospital.





Gove told Sky News on Tuesday morning that Cabinet ministers were not told about the Prime Minister's deteriorating condition until nearly an hour after Johnson was taken into intensive care.



Asked whether the government had been up front with the public about Johnson's condition, and whether the Cabinet had been taken by surprise, he replied: "Yes we were. The [daily coronavirus] briefing that was given at 5 o'clock was given at a time when we didn't know about the deterioration in the Prime Minister's condition."





"We were informed subsequently. The Prime Minister was admitted to intensive care at 7 o'clock, and that information wasn't given to us in government to those in the cabinet until just before 8 o'clock."



---Reuters, London

Leave Your Comments