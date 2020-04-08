JS Speaker mourns death of Rakhi Das Purkayastha





Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Tuesday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of valiant freedom fighter and Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP) joint general secretary Rakhi Das Purkayastha.



In a condolence message, the speaker prayed for salvation of the departed soul of Purkayastha and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members, reports BSS.





Meanwhile, JS Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah and Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury also mourned the death of Purkayastha and prayed for salvation of her departed soul.





Purkayastha, wife of veteran politician Pankaj Bhattacharya, breathed her last at a hospital in Guwahati, capital of Indian state of Assam, at the age of 68 on Monday.





She debuted in politics by joining Chhatra Union. As a women leader, she played active role in different democratic and progressive movements of the country.





