DU offers free telemedicine service

Department of Biomedical Physics and Technology of Dhaka University (DU) has started offering a month-long free telemedicine service from Tuesday. -AA



To face the present global outbreak of deadly coronavirus, department of Biomedical Physics and Technology of Dhaka University (DU) has taken a special initiative to provide medical and counseling services to the citizens through a 'Telemedicine Program'.







This month-long (free of cost) doctors' consultation service is available through an auto-hunting telephone number : 09666 70 70 81 from 9am to 8pm, 7 days a week, said a press release from DU Public Relations Office on Tuesday. Any patient will be able to consult MBBS doctors and doctors with further specialization for ailments over mobile phone, whether related to Corona virus or not.







At present there are about 30 doctors on board. Hopefully more will join soon. The operation is being conducted by the suggestion of DU Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman and under the supervision and management of Biomedical Physics & Technology chairperson Prof Muhammad Abdul Kadir and honorary Prof Khondkar Siddique-e-Rabbani.



Private IP telephone company 'Bdcom' has presented the auto-hunting telephone facility. Of the 30 voluntary doctors, six have came on behalf of Bangladesh Society of General Physicians. To join this telemedicine service, interested doctors are requested to fill a form from this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSelF-g83mfotCLHJzYYpvX7BkcwGLqZYJOQUqb6d6RK2qt3LQ/viewform .







Besides, to establish rural entrepreneurial medical centers, the interested people of the area are requested to fill the form using: //bmpt.du.ac.bd/telemedicine this link. For more details contact this email : [email protected]





It may be mentioned that 'Dhaka University Telemedicine Programme (DUTP)' has been operating through rural centres over the last five years using technology developed indigenously.





