'Artemis Fowl' will not get a theatrical release





Disney's 'Artemis Fowl' became the latest major studio film to skip theatres entirely and move directly to streaming -- a trend that has triggered alarm among movie exhibitors.The children's book adaptation will debut on Disney+ instead, at an undisclosed date.The next Indiana Jones film, currently untitled, was also pushed back an entire year to July 2022, while a confirmed 'Captain Marvel' film bucked the trend by moving to an earlier slot that same month.Disney delayed the releases of more than a dozen major films on Friday, but has not given up 'Mulan,' now set for a July launch despite the coronavirus pandemic.



