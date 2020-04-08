Priyanka's mother is concerned about her



ActorPriyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, has said that the coronavirus situation 'is very bad in the US', and that she is currently in Mumbai, while Priyanka is in America with husband Nick Jonas. She told SpotboyE in an interview, "Yes, the situation in the US is very bad. I am on FaceTime with her, quite a few times in the day." Priyanka and Nick have been in quarantine for several weeks, and she often posts updates for her fans on social media.







Madhu also spoke about her daughter's recent comments where she said that her father, Dr Ashok Chopra, had forbidden her from wearing tight clothes as a teen. Madhu said, "It wasn't exactly like that. You see she was 15/16 and had returned from the US. My husband simply didn't approve of the glamorous western wear that she had started donning.





She never hurt us. She is a very intelligent girl." Priyanka had told Tatler in a recent interview, "I'd left as a 12-year-old kid and I came back as a 16-year-old almost-woman. I think my dad was really shaken up by that. He didn't know what to do with me for the first couple of weeks." She added, "We had a big clash of egos."





---Agencies

