Bongo launches '@ Home with' with top musicians



The world is still in the midst of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on daily life. The government of Bangladesh has urged its citizens to follow a number of health guidelines, including home quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus.





In a bid to help people stay entertained while in self-quarantine, Bangladesh's largest video-streaming service, Bongo, has removed all subscription requirements from their platform, including for Live TV channels, blockbuster movies, dramas, and original web series. Bongo has thousands of hours of video content and every day, new video content is being uploaded.





Bongo has introduced a new '@ Home with' music series with top musicians, such as Shafin Ahmed of Miles, Jon Kabir of the band Indalo, and Nafis Al Amin of Arbovirus. The '@ Home with' series also features ShayanChowdhuryArnab, MinarRahman, BappaMajumdar, PritomHasan, ProticHasan, AditRahman, Mila, XeferRahman, Rumel Ali, BabnaKarim, MahtimShakib and other talented artists.





Bongo hopes that this music series--produced in the style of unplugged sessions--will help the audience pass time at home while relaxing or working from home.





"Staying at home is extremely important to combat the current pandemic, but it can be mentally challenging. We are trying to use music to uplift people's moods through positivity with our '@ Home with' music series," said Chief Operating Officer, FayazTaher Anyone can download the BongoBD app on the phone from the Google Playstore or from the Apple App store, or they could simply visit www.bongobd.com and enjoy this special arrangement from Bongo with top musicians. '@ Home with' is absolutely free.





Bongo is also available globally for Bangladeshi expatriate community who can also watch Bongo content for free. We hope that access to this content will help them feel a bit closer to home. Bongo is a homegrown Bangladeshi startup that began in 2013 from a rooftop and is now competing with companies such as YouTube, Facebook and Netflix.





Leave Your Comments