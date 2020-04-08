'Cryptic Fate' members cover 'Friends' theme song



Bangladeshi heavy-metal band 'Cryptic Fate' has covered the theme song of the popular '90s sitcom 'Friends' in a video. ShakibChowdhury and Raef Al HasanRafa, bassist/vocal and drummer of the veteran band respectively, have performed this song amidst the lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. "I know my voice is not in condition today, but I love this song. Let's do it!" Shakib said in the beginning of the video. Multi-instrumentalist Rafa played an acoustic guitar to the tunes of "I'll be there for you while Shakib lent his voice. Cryptic Fate is one of the pioneers of the underground music scene in Bangladesh. Their English language album "Ends Are Forever" is considered the first heavy metal album in Bangladesh.



