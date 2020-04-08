A still from 'Corona Kal'. - Collected



A Bangla web series titled 'Corona Kal', highlighting how the coronavirus is spreading and way of protecting from the virus, has been released on YouTube. The series, released on the YouTube channel of C Music Motion, has been written, directed and designed by AkterulAlamTinu and produced by Infrequent Creation.







The first episode was released on Monday. The web series comprises 10 episodes, which will be released weekly on Monday.In the series, 3D characters will give the viewers a glimpse into the way of fighting against the invisible virus. The series features characters namely Grandfather, Tehami, Hotel Manager, Hotel Boy and Shawna.







Team AAT, a group of young graphic designers, has been working on this project, which aims at raising awareness among the children, for the last 15 days. 'The world is facing a covid-19 pandemic.





I worked on this project as part of my responsibilities to the society. The children are being compelled to stay at home to escape the virus like everyone else which is impacting their mental health. So we decided to create an animation web series with the aim of creating coronavirus awareness among the masses,' said AkterulAlamTinu.

