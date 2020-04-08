Siam, Pori Moni Monireturns home finally





After spending 20 days in the launch, the 'Adventure of Sundarban' team returned to their home in Dhaka. The squad comprises 120 people including director Abu Raihan Jewel, Actor Siam Ahmed, and Actress Pori Moni. All types of shooting are postponed to prevent coronavirus infection.







But the shooting of 'Adventure of Sundarban' was going on. On March 26, the local administration of Khulna stopped the shooting. Since then they have been floating at launch. Director Abu Raihan Jewel said, "We leave the launch at 11 pm on April 3 with the permission of the authorities.







We are coming straight out of nowhere. We arrived in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon. Everyone on the team will keep them in home quarantine." Noted that the story of the movie 'Adventure of Sundarban' is based on Dr. MuhammedZafarIqbal's novel 'RatulerRaatRatuler Din'. In the meantime, 60 percent shooting of the film has been completed.



