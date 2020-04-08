Obituary Jock Edwards 1955-2020



Jock Edwards, a big-hitting wicket-keeper batsman for New Zealand, has died aged 64. Edwards featured in eight Tests and six ODIs, having made his Test debut against Australia in 1977.







He earned a reputation as a hard striker of the ball, scoring briskly and smashing them out of the ground. His first-class figures included five hundreds and 25 half-centuries in 92 matches.





Paying tribute on their social media pages to "an absolute legend of Nelson Cricket", "a terrific teammate and an entertainer", Central Districts Cricket Association said, "Jock was also a mainstay of one of Nelson's great Hawke Cup eras, the 14-match tenure that spanned 1979 to 1983 - among many other fine achievements in his career."





--ICC

