Shakib set to become father again

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's elder daughter Alaiyana Hasan on his official Facebook page holding a baby t-shirt stating 'welcome home' with the caption 'big sisterhood' on Tuesday. -Facebook



Bangladesh's world-famed all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and his wife Umme Ahmed Shisir are expecting their second child, a baby girl later this month, a source close to Shakib's family confirmed.





The ace all-rounder, who has been serving a two-year-long ban (with one year suspended) from cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is staying in New York, USA with his family. He posted an image of his elder daughter Alaiyana Hasan on his official Facebook page holding a baby t-shirt stating 'welcome home' with the caption 'big sisterhood' on Tuesday.





Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan joined his family on Friday (April 3) in sound health after spending 14 days in isolation in a hotel since arriving in the United States of America (USA). Shakib went into self-isolation in a hotel room on March 21 amid the outbreak of COVID-19 that has reached epidemic levels there.





Before going to the USA, Shakib was travelling in the UK to watch a football match between Manchester United FC and Manchester City FC at Old Trafford on March 8. The all-rounder posted an image of Old Trafford on March 14 on his social media.





After that, he returned to Bangladesh and visited his village in Magura where he posted some pictures with the hashtag #backtomychildhood on his social media from March 16-19. Shakib's first year suspension will be completed during the T20 World Cup this year in Australia.

Leave Your Comments