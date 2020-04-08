Masala lady's finger





Ingredients: 250 gms bhindi/lady's finger * 1 bowl water, small * 7-8 tbsp mustard oil * 1 tsp jeera seeds * 1 tsp fennel seeds * 1 bowl onion, finely chopped * 1 tsp ginger, chopped * 1/2 tsp turmeric powder * to taste Salt * 1 tsp fennel powder * 1 1/2 tsp aamchoor powder * 1/4 tsp pepper powder * 1/2 tsp sugar * 1 tsp lime juice



Method





* Heat oil add jeera and fennel seeds, let them splutter.





* Add the onions and lightly brown them.





* Add ginger and some water, stir.





* Add the turmeric powder and stir again.





* Mix in the bhindi/lady's finger. Pour in the rest of the water and continue stirring.





* Mix in the bhindi well and add the salt.





* Sprinkle fennel powder, amchoor powder and sugar.





* Mix again and sprinkle the pepper powder.





* Add the lime juice, stir well and serve.





