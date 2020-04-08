Bottle gourd curry





Ingredients: 1 medium size bottle gourd peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces (will make about 4 cups) * 2 medium size tomatoes (finely chopped - will make about 1 cup) * 2 Tbsp oil (canola or vegetable) * 1 tsp cumin seeds* 1/8 tsp asafetida * 2 Tbsp besan (gram flour) * 1/8 tsp fenugreek seeds * 2 tsp coriander powder * 1/2 tsp red chili powder * 1/2 tsp turmeric *1 tsp shredded ginger * 1 Tbsp finely chopped green chili * 1 tsp salt * 2 Tbsp finely chopped cilantro



Method





* Heat the oil in a saucepan. Oil should be moderately hot. Test the heat by adding one cumin seed to the oil. If the cumin seed cracks right away, the oil is ready.





* Add the cumin seeds, asafetida, and fenugreek seeds stir for few seconds. Lower the heat add the besan (besan gives the light aroma and thickness to the gravy) and stir for few seconds. Add coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric, ginger and green chili stir for few seconds then add tomatoes and salt. Increase the heat medium high. Cook stirring until spices start leaving the oil this should take about 3-4 minute.





* Last add bottle gourd and about 1 cup of water and let it cook until bottle gourd is tender. This should take about 10 to 12 minutes.





