S Alam Group working to fight coronavirus

S Alam Group handed over 2,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Deputy Commissioner and Civil Surgeon for the personal safety of the doctors of various hospitals in Chattogram in order to continue their medical care safely.



S Alam Group, one of the largest industrial groups of the country, is working to prevent the spread of the Corona virus (COVID-19) in the country. This collaborative work is being carried out under the direction of Mohammed Saiful Alam Masud, the country's leading industrialist and Chairman of S Alam Group.





S Alam Group has provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the safety of the media journalists who are reporting on the risks of their life in this crisis moment of the country, by whose tireless work we are getting all the news of the world being resided in the home. The PPE was delivered on Monday in the journalist building at Askardighi in Chattogram.





During this crisis moment in the country, the doctors and health workers are relentlessly serving the patients in spite of highest risk. In this regard, 2,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was handed over to the Deputy Commissioner and Civil Surgeon for the personal safety of the doctors of various hospitals in Chattogram in order to continue their medical care safely and promised to supply another 5,000 PPE consequently as required.





Transport workers are living poor lives due to the transmission of corona virus. In this regard, food assistant was provided to the 3,000 transport workers under the Chattogram Metropolitan Traffic Department. It was held under the supervision of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner, and it was assured that S Alam Group would always be on the cooperative side of this struggled people.





Md Akiz Uddin, Private Secretary to Chairman and Vice-President of First Security Islamic Bank Ltd is directly supervising these social welfare activities on behalf of the Chairman of S Alam Group. He said that S Alam Group will always be on the side of the country and its people during this crisis period.

