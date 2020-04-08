'Country has adequate stock of salt'





The Ministry of Industries on Tuesday said the country has a stock of over 10.26 lakh metric tons of edible salt which is adequate as per the demand of the people.





"The monthly demand of edible salt in the country is around 75,000 metric tons. Until April 3 this year, the total reserve of salt is over 10.26 lakh metric tons," said a press release of the Ministry of Industries, reports BSS.





Besides, it said, there are sufficient salt reserves with dealers, wholesalers and retailers of different salt companies across the country.







As per the latest report of the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), the government set a target of 18.50 lakh metric tons of salt production in the fiscal 2019-20 while 10.34 lakh metric tons has already been produced till April 3.

