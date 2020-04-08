Govt to procure 17.5 lakh mts Boro paddy, rice



The government has taken decision to procure 11.5 lakh metric tons of rice (boiled and non-boiled) and six lakh metric tons of paddy during the current Boro season.





Besides, some 75,000 metric tons of wheat will be procured from the local markets in the season, said a handout of the Food Ministry on Tuesday, reports UNB.





Some 10 lakh metric tons of boiled rice will be procured at Tk 36 per kg, 1.5 lakh metric tons of non-boiled (atap) rice at Tk 35 per kg and six lakh metric tons of paddy at Tk 26 per kg.





Procurement of Boro paddy will start on April 26, while that of rice on May 7 next. But the collection of both paddy and rice will be completed on 31st August, 2020. Besides, wheat will be collected from April 15 to June 30 next at Tk 28 per kg.





The decision was taken following a discussion among the ministers and secretaries of Agriculture and Food ministries, and in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary in the context of the current situation caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus.





Usually, a meeting of the Food Planning and Procurement Committee, headed by the Food Minister sets the targets of Boro procurement and fix the procurement rates. But this year, the meeting was not held due to the current coronavirus situation. During the last Boro season, the government collected 14 lakh metric tons of rice and four lakh tones of paddy.





