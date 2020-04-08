KSRM gives PPEs and masks for doctors, health workers



KSRM, country's leading steel manufacturing industrial group, has provided a significant number of personal protective equipment (PPE) and mask (face cover) for doctors and health workers in Chattogram.





KSRM Media Adviser Mizanul Islam handed over these PPEs and masks to Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Elias Hossain on Sunday. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mohammad Delwar Hossain was present on the occasion.





Speaking on the occasion, Mizanul Islam, Media Advisor of KSRM, said that besides the time of disaster, KSRM is beside the needs of the country and the common people of the country.







Considering the safety of doctors and health workers in the region, KSRM has provided PPEs and masks for physicians and health workers in the ongoing situation. KSRM will provide more PPEs and masks as per the requirement of the concerned authorities, he added.





It has been assured at that time that the KSRM is ready to provide cash and relief to the slums of Chattogram in the area where the money and food crisis will arise in coordination with the district administration. Besides, the empty plots owned by KSRM in the city and outside the city will be fully supported to launch quarantine as per the demands of the government and the administration.





Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Elias Hossain said "KSRM extends its helping hands to help in any difficult situation in the country. We get them in any disaster in the region. The PPE provided by KSRM will help the doctors in Chattogram."





---Staff Reporter, AA

