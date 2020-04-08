CREC donates corona safety gears to Bangladesh

On behalf of Bangladesh Army Colonel Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury and Kurmitola General Hospital Assistant Director Lt Colonel Dr Abdul Wahab receving consignment of coronavirus safety gears from Wang Kun, Contractor's Representative of China Railway Group Lim



China Railway Group Limited (CREC), the contractor of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project (PBRLP) and the mother company of the contractor of Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, on Tuesday donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and other safety gears to Kurmitola General Hospital and Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in a bid to support the government's fight against Covid-19 pandemic.







In a symbolic program held at the CREC office at Baridhara in the capital, the consignment of gears was handed over to Colonel Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury, a representative from Bangladesh Army and Kurmitola General Hospital Assistant Director Lt Colonel Dr Abdul Wahab by Wang Kun, Contractor's Representative of CREC for PBRLP.







CREC has donated 10,080 N95 Particulate Respirators, 40,000 Disposable Surgical Masks, 1, 000 Medical Protection Gowns, 400 Medical Goggles, and 500 COVID-19 Detection Kits to these two hospitals. As per Wang Kun of CREC, this is the first batch of PPEs that CREC is donating to Bangladesh, and CREC will try its utmost to provide more assistance if the COVID-19 situation worsens in Bangladesh.







On this occasion, Wang Kun said, "Drawing from China's experience, fast and accurate testing and adequate PPE for medial professionals are essential for curbing COVID-19. The pandemic that we are facing today can no longer be fought by just government entities.







We all need to work together. CREC entered Bangladesh in the 1990s and it has been growing with the development of Bangladesh. Being a trustworthy member of the society of Bangladesh we would like to stand with Bangaldesh in the current fight against this virus. This donation is a symbol of CREC's commitment and good wish for Bangladesh."





As per Wang Kun, CREC has also been making huge efforts to provide a safe working environment for its workers to ensure that they do not contract COVID-19 during work. For its 9000 strong staff in Bangladesh the company has already procured from China and local market sufficient medical resources such as masks, protective suits, COVID-19 test kits, goggles, hand gloves, infrared thermometers, disinfectants, hand-sanitizers and various kinds of medicines.





All those resources are being utilized properly to ensure zero infection among its Chinese and local staff. As per Mr. Wang Kun, the execution of both Padma Bridge Rail Link Project and Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project remains uninterrupted despite the current difficulties arising from COVID-19. Both Colonel Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury and Lt Colonel D. Abdul Wahab expressed their gratitude to CREC for its great and timely help in the fight against COVID-19.





