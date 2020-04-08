Bashundhara provides 50,000 masks for DMP

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir handed 50,000 masks to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam at DMP headquarters in the capital on Tuesday.



Bashundhara Group, country's leading business conglomerate, has provided Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) with 50,000 face masks to ensure their safety in discharging duties amid coronavirus pandemic.







Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir handed 50,000 masks to the DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam at the headquarters of the force in the capital on Tuesday. Earlier, on Monday, the Group handed over 50,000 face masks and 1,400 packets of food items to the RAB Director General Benazir Ahmed.







On Sunday, the Group gave 50,000 face masks, 500 personal protective equipment (PPE) and 700 packets of food items to the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury at the Naval Headquarters in the capital.







The previous day, Bashundhara Group provided 25,000 face masks for Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to help protect the DMP members from the deadly coronavirus.







On Wednesday, the Group handed over 1,000 PPE and 50,000 face masks to the Directorate General of Medical Service (DGMS).The physicians, nurses and other employees of the DGMS need the PPE for discharging professional duties. Bashundhara Group is also distributing relief items among the distressed people in Dhaka and other places every day.







As part of corporate social responsibility, the Group is going to set up the country's largest 5,000-bed hospital for corona patients. Necessary work to set up the hospital is underway. The Group has also donated Tk 100 million to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.



Leave Your Comments