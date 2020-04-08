Give relief to needy people, check corruption: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at a videoconference on Tuesday with public representatives and officials of 15 districts of Chittagong and Sylhet divisions on the coronavirus situation from her official residence Ganabhaban on Tuesday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given directives to local MPs and Deputy Commissioners, together with law enforcement agencies and armed forces staff in the field, to form committees only to watch the distribution of relief materials.





The prime minister came up with the directives while she was speaking at a videoconference on Tuesday with public representatives and officials of 15 districts of Chittagong and Sylhet divisions on the coronavirus situation in the country.





"Lists have to be made of those who are really suffering right now and the government is aware of the sufferings of the ultra-poor. They also need relief. I want to say this strongly. These people cannot get out of their homes and they also cannot beg for food. Ensure that they and their children do not suffer," she added.





The Prime Minister also urged authorities concerned to make a list of lower middle class and poor people, who have been left out of the government's social safety net programs, and provide them with ration cards to ease their suffering during the coronavirus lockdown.





"I have already instructed the Ministry of Food and the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief to make a list of those who remain out of social safety programs, such as rickshaw pullers and small shop owners, but depend on daily wages and income," the premier said.





She paid attention to the agony of the people who are afflicted by the scarcity of daily necessities and need foodgrains free of costs. Such people are staying at home and thinking that the destitute and poorer section of the people are supposed to get relief materials from the government. Such a section of the people feels shy to get relief though they need it to be free from hunger.





The Prime Minister directed the local administration to look after such sections of people who need relief but feel shy to appeal and to find out malpractice and irregularities in the distribution of relief materials. Such two-tier jobs should be done by the special committees in the local administration.





Issuing a stern warning against those trying to make fortune during this crisis, the Prime Minister also said anyone involved in corruption will be caught and they will not be able to conceal their wealth. "I will not spare them," she warned.





On Tuesday, 41 more people tested positive with Covid-19 in Bangladesh raising the total number of infected cases to 164. Five more people died taking the death toll to 17. Of the 164 infected, 33 have recovered so far, sources said.





