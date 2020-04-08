Oikya Front seeks national consensus to tackle COVID-19





Calling for forging a national consensus to tackle the coronavirus crisis, Jatiya Oikya Front, led by Dr Kamal Hossain, on Tuesday placed a five-point proposal.





In a statement, the senior leaders of the opposition alliance also said it is not possible to overcome any disaster with a "narrow and partisan" attitude.







They said the cases of coronavirus, a global crisis, are gradually growing in Bangladesh, creating panic among people. "It's now urgently necessary for the government to ensure the essential lifesaving healthcare services of 18 crore people who are at the risk of coronavirus, and expand the corona testing facilities across the country."





The Oikya Front leaders said people are passing their days amid deep uncertainty as the corona infection is spreading fast.





They said the lack of coordination regarding the reopening and shutting down of RMG factories was suicidal which has actually hampered the shutdown activities and ruined people's confidence.





Their five proposals are forging a national consensus with the participation of all political parties, professional and social organizations, experts and all organs of the nation irrespective of tier party and opinion, forming an all-party task force and adopting national-regional action plans by giving health services the highest priority, taking special initiatives to protect the displaced Rohingya from the outbreak of coronavirus, introducing food rationing system at fair prices for the unemployed people, especially female RMG workers, day-laborers, marginal farmers, physically-challenged and disadvantaged children and Forming an "Emergency Economic Council" on the basis of national consensus to tackle the post-corona socioeconomic situation.





Gono Forum president Dr Kamal Hossain, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, JSD president ASM Abdur Rob, Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna and Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, among others, signed the statement.





