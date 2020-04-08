5 fresh Covid-19 deaths, 41 cases confirmed in BD



Fresh 5 COVID-19 deaths and 41 infection cases have been confirmed in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, reaching the toll to 17 and total infection cases to 164.





Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) director Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora came up with the information while addressing her daily briefing online on Tuesday. "Of the five deaths, two occurred in the capital and rests elsewhere in the country while 20 of the 41 newly infected people were detected in Dhaka and 15 in Narayanganj," she said.





The IEDCR chief said among the new COVID-19 patients four were children, 10 were in their 20s, five in their 50s, nine in their 40s, 7 in their 50s and five 60s.Flora said the fresh infection cases were detected by testing samples collected from 792 suspects by 14 countrywide testing facilities overnight.





She added of the total 164 cases of infections, 84 were found in Dhaka and 38 in Narayanganj, a scenario that suggest the two places appeared to be CPVID-19 hotspots.







