'PM is extremely sick, may need a ventilator'



The prime minister is "extremely sick" and it is very likely he will need a ventilator, according to a medical expert. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spent the night in intensive care after his health deteriorated - 11 days after he initially tested positive for COVID-19, reports sky news.







Downing Street says Johnson has been suffering from "persistent" coronavirus symptoms - and Sky's Beth Rigby reports he had been struggling to breathe and needed oxygen on Monday.





Derek Hill, professor of medical imaging at University College London, said Johnson could be given a breathing aid known as continuous positive airway pressure. This bridges the gap between an oxygen mask and full ventilation, sending a blend of air and oxygen into the mouth at a steady rate.





However, Prof Hill warned many COVID-19 patients eventually "progress to invasive ventilation", which is for people whose illness is so severe that they are struggling or unable to breathe for themselves.





A mechanical ventilator either does all the breathing for the patient or assists the patient's own breathing, and they are normally placed under heavy sedation.





Prof Hill explained: "One of the features of COVID-19 in all countries seems to be that many more men become seriously ill than women - especially in the over 40 age group.





"Also, we know that people under about 60 seem to have a higher chance of making a recovery from critical illness with COVID-19 than older people.



"But there is no doubt this turn of events means Boris Johnson is extremely sick."





