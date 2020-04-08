Now, I am relieved

Abdul Mabud, PPM





There was an eerie calm all around. The country had just been pushed into a regime of a group of killers. They had brutally killed the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and most of his family members.





In 1975, I was discharging my duties as a sub-divisional police officer in Bhola. The murder of Bangabandhu left me in a state of shell shock. I had taken up arms following his thunderous March 7 call and took part in our great liberation war.







On August 26, I was sitting at my office in Bhola with a heavy heart. In the afternoon, a young man identifying himself as Captain Abdul Majed got into my room.







He got furious when he saw a framed photograph of Banga-bandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman overhead on a wall in my room and started hurling abuses at me and the Father of the Nation.





Every word of this killer of Bangabandhu shocked me and within moments I took my baton in my hands and started charging at this scoundrel as fast as I could.





Later, I arrested Abdul Majed and locked him up for 14 hours in order to produce him before a court in the morning.





I had not a wink of sleep throughout the night and waited in my office till the morning. In the meantime, all preparations were made to take Captain Abdul Majed to court.







At around 9am, a group of smart young people suddenly entered my office and encircled me. They forcibly stashed me in a car and took me directly to Bogra cantonment.





They confined me in a room of the officers' mess and began torturing me psychologically, which torture continued for 53 days.





After getting freed from Borga cantonment, I got back to my job but disturbances continued from people loyal to military ruler Ziaur Rahman.





Military ruler H M Ershad's regime followed the principles of its predecessor and kept distorting history, harassing and even killing people loyal to Bangabandhu and the spirit of the Liberation War.





In 1985, I was discharging my responsibilities as Police Super of Natore. One day, I along with my five-year son, was heading for Rajshahi airport in my car. I was scheduled to reach Dhaka that day to see my ailing wife. But who knew that tragedy was waiting for me near the airport?





We were very close to Rajshahi airport. A truck, which was seen pulling over a little while earlier, hit my car and sped away, killing my five-year son. H M Ershad's regime was notorious for killing many people by pushing them under the wheels of trucks.





But my travails did not end there. I had to bear the brunt of trouble caused by the regime of Khaleda Zia too. Her government terminated me from my job in 2002.





These were what the regimes of military rulers propelled by the killers of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were like.





Twelve ex-military officers were sentenced to death, including Captain Abdul Majed, for murdering Bangabandhu and his family members. Of them, five were hanged in 2010.







The quick execution of this culprit will heal the pains of the living members of Bangabandhu's family and the nation.









The writer is Managing Editor of The Asian Age and member of executive committee of Sector Commanders' Forum.







