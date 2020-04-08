China creates havoc on humanity by COVID-19: ICJ



The International Council of Jurists (ICJ) has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to act against China for committing grave offenses against humanity by spreading the lethal coronavirus which resulted in the deaths of at least 78,000 people across the world.





The complaint, filed by Adish C Aggarwala, the president of London-based ICJ and chairman of All India Bar Association, has sought immediate intervention of the UN forum to direct China to pay exemplary damages to the entire world for having caused havoc to the humanity by spreading the COVID-19.





''The lack of transparency in the dissemination of information relating to the spread of this virus and continued misleading statements had resulted in the violation of human rights ofthe entire global community warranting immediate interference and prompt action against China as mandated under Article 25 (1) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,'' Aggarwala said.







So, as deaths started to spiral in China from coronavirus and fear grew around the world, a key meeting was held between President Xi Jinping and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) at The Great Hall of China on 28.02.2020.







Eight days earlier, Chinese authorities had finally admitted their mysterious new disease could be spread by humans - after initially detaining doctors who sought to alert citizens, covering up crucial data and rebuffing help from outside experts.







WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands in Beijing on Jan. 28, 2020, ahead of their meeting to discuss how to curb the spread of a new pneumonia-causing coronavirus.





Tedros, who had prevented the WHO from declaring a public health emergency just days earlier, offered no rebuke.





China is under pressure from different quarters of the globe over the virus. A US lawyer named Larry Klayman has filed a $20 trillion lawsuit against China for the creation and the release of the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 1,380,000 people round the globe.





US President Donald Trump has termed the novel coronavirus as the Chinese virus.







