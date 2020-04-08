Bangabandhu's killer Captain Majed arrested

Abdul Majed, a key fugitive convict in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was sent to jail following his arrest on Tuesday. -AA



A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) of police arrested father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's killer former military Captain Abdul Majed from capital's Mirpur at 3:00 am on Tuesday.





"He has been arrested and sent to court for subsequent legal procedures," Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal told in a brief comment confirming BSS about the development.





A police officer familiar with the incident said a team of their Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit arrested Majed in a predawn raid at Mirpur area responding to secret information about his presence there.





"He was roaming around a shrine in Mirpur when policemen arrested him," another official said. Majed is one of the six absconding ex-army officers who were handed down capital punishment after trial in absentia.







A magistrate court in Dhaka sent him to jail minutes after he was produced on the dock while the handcuffed convict, put on a bulletproof police jacket and helmet as well, was wearing a white pajama and Panjabi. "Majed was brought to the court at around 12.15pm.







Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate AM Zulfikar Hayat passed his order at 12.55pm asking police to send him to jail," a police officer told BSS at the scene. Legal experts said a report on his arrest would now be sent to Dhaka District Judge's court, which originally tried the killers, for subsequent legal procedures.





"The stipulated time for appealing against his death penalty expired long ago . . . apparently Majed now just can seek presidential mercy," a Supreme Court lawyer said.





Twelve ex-military officers were sentenced to death for the August 15, 1975 killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members and five of them were executed by now while one died a natural death as he was on the run abroad.





The five were hanged at Dhaka Central Jail on January 28, 2010.





They were sacked lieutenant colonels Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Mohiuddin Ahmed and sacked major Bazlul Huda while another convict, sacked colonel Rashed Pasha, died a natural death in Zimbabwe while he was on the run.





Farooq Rahman, Shahriar Rashid Khan, Mohiuddin Ahmed of artillery faced the trial in the judge court while Huda was extradited from Thailald and another Mohiuddin known as lancer Mohiuddin sent back from the United States after the then district judge Golam Rasul delivered the judgment.





Majed was one of the remaining fugitives believed to be hiding abroad with no confirmed whereabouts.





After the August 15, 1975 carnage, Majed was rehabilitated in civil service during the subsequent regime of Ziaur Rahman as an ex-cadre official and posted as the director of National Savings Department and later he was transferred to the finance ministry.





He fled the country along with most other 1975 coup plotters as the 1996 general elections brought Awami League back tom power under Sheikh Hasina's leadership which vowed to expose to justice Bangabandhu killers in line with its election manifesto.





Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen in a reaction to the Asian Age said, ''It is a good news during the coronavirus crisis that Abdul Majed, one of the killers of Bangabandhu, has been arrested.''





''We wished to bring back at least any one of the absconding killers of Bangabandhu in Mujib Borsho. Among the remaining four killers, one is in the USA and another is in Canada,'' he added.





He said, they would try to bring back all the killers of the father of the nation in Mujib Borsho.





Former Additional Inspector General of Police Abdul Mabud PPM has expressed satisfaction over the arrest of Abdul Majed and said, ''I arrested this killer of Bangabandhu on August 26 in 1975 when he hurled abuses at me after seeing a picture of the father of the nation at my office room while I was discharging as a sub-divisional police officer in Bhola.''





---BSS

