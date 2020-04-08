Wuhan lifts outbound travel restrictions, ending months-long lockdown





As cars queued up at expressway toll gates and passengers prepared to board trains to leave Wuhan, the central Chinese city, hard-hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, lifted outbound travel restrictions, dismantled traffic control checkpoints, and resumed operation of railways, airports, waterways, highways and buses in an orderly way from Wednesday after almost 11 weeks of lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19.





On Jan. 23, Wuhan declared unprecedented traffic restrictions, including suspending the city's public transport and all outbound flights and trains, in an attempt to contain the epidemic.





