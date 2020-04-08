Kishoreganj man tested Covid-19 positive after death: Civil surgeon





A man who died from fever and cold in Karimganj upazila on Monday was found to be infected with the coronavirus, said Kishoreganj Civil Surgeon Dr Mohammad Mujibur Rahman.

The deceased aged about 45 had a grocery shop in the capital and he returned home few days back.

The person died early Monday at his home with fever and cold, said the civil surgeon.





Getting information, a medical team collected samples from the deceased and sent those to Dhaka for test, he said.





Authorities concerned informed them on Tuesday night that the man had been infected with Covid-19, Dr Mujibur said.

Meanwhile, two unions – Kadirjangal and Zafrabad -- in upazila were put under lockdown on Tuesday following the death of the man, said Deputy Commissioner Sarwar Murshed Chowdhury.

Leave Your Comments