Teenage girl dies from fever, breathing problems in Panchagarh

The victim, Hafeza Khatun, 14, returned to her home from Tangail district on Monday. She had been suffering from fever and breathing problems for several days, said Golam Rahman, chairman of Tepriganj union parishad.

Dr Mohammad Hasinur Rahman, a health officer of Debiganj Upazila Health Complex, said Hafeza died in the afternoon at her home.

On information, a medical team collected samples from Hafeza on Tuesday and sent those to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for test, he said.

