Covid-19: Physician taken to isolation unit in Sylhet





A physician, who tested positive for coronavirus, was taken to the isolation unit of Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital in the city from home-quarantine on Tuesday night after his condition deteriorated.





Dr Sushanta Kumar Mohapatro, resident medical officer of the hospital, said the physician was taken to the isolation unit around 11pm as he complained of respiratory problems.





Later, he was provided oxygen support at the hospital, he said.

On Sunday, the Institute of f Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) confirmed that the physician was infected with coronavirus, said Sylhet Civil Surgeon Dr Premananda Mondal.

Since then, he had been kept in home-quarantine, the civil surgeon said.





He is the first physician who tested positive for Covid-19 in the district.

