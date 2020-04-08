Coronavirus: Global death toll tops 82,000









The global death toll from coronavirus has reached 82,074 as of Wednesday morning.

There have been 1,431,689 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,047, 470 are currently being treated with 47,891 being in serious or critical condition.





So far, 302,145 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Bangladesh on Tuesday reported five more coronavirus deaths and 41 new cases. The country has so far confirmed 164 cases and 17 deaths.

