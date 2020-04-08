Bangladesh confirms three more coronavirus deaths, 54 new cases









Three more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Wednesday, raising the death toll from Covid-19 in the country to 20.





Besides, 54 other people tested positive for the disease during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 218.





Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), came up with the disclosures in a daily bulletin.





A total of 981 samples were tested in the last 24 hours





Meanwhile, the global death toll from coronavirus has jumped to 82,074 as of Wednesday morning.





It has so far infected 1,431,689 people around the world, according to worldometer.





Of those infected, 1,047, 470 are currently being treated with 47,891 being in serious or critical condition.





So far, 302,145 people have recovered.

