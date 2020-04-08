Benazir next IGP, Abdullah Al Mamun new RAB DG









Raid Action Battalion (RAB) director general Benazir Ahmed has been appointed as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP).





Besides, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has been appointed as the new RAB director general.





The Home Ministry issued a circular in this regard today.





The order will come into effect on April 15, 2020. Benazir Ahmed will replace incumbent IGP Mohammad Javed Patwary, while Abdullah Al Mamun will succeed Benazir Ahmed.

