Dhaka, Beijing discuss bringing medical teams, ventilators from China









Bangladesh and China have discussed the possibility of importing ventilation machines from China during this critical moment of Coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh.





The two sides also discussed the issue of China’s expert medical teams comprising doctors, nurses and technicians to deal with coronavirus, treat coronavirus-infected people and also provide training to Bangladeshi medical professionals.





Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen over telephone on Tuesday and discussed the issues.





During the telephonic conversation, Dr Momen told his Chinese counterpart about the possibility of bringing an expert team of technicians from China to support ‘Sheikh Russel Gastro-liver Institute and Hospital’ which has been declared as a dedicated facility in Dhaka for coronavirus treatment.





The Bangladesh Foreign Minister requested the Chinese Foreign Minister to consider deferral of payments against all Back to Back Letter of Credit (LC) opened in favour of Chinese suppliers for one year.





The Chinese Foreign Minister responded positively and assured him of their full support to Bangladesh, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





While recalling the cordial meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Xi, Dr. Momen requested his Chinese counterpart to help ensure early repatriation of Rohignya to Myanmar as promised.





Foreign Minister Wang Yi felt the urge of early repatriation and assured of extending Chinese support to that end.





The two foreign ministers also reiterated their support for each other in the international arena.





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed gratitude and thanks to the Bangladesh government for its valued contribution of masks, hand sanitizers, hand gloves etc. during the critical moments of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan city and other parts of China.





Dr. Momen expressed gratitude and thanks to the government of China for their contribution of coronavirus-testing kits, personal protection equipment (PPE) and infrared thermometer.





e also mentioned the contribution of ‘Jack Ma Foundation’ and ‘Alibaba Foundation’.





Dr Momen extended his sincere appreciation to the government of China for taking utmost care of Bangladeshi students in Wuhan and other parts of China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.





He expressed Bangladesh's solidarity with the China government for observing 4th April as the national mourning day in China.





Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Momen was pleased to receive a call from the Chinese Foreign Minister and spoke for 45 minutes.





Chinese Foreign Minister reassured Dr. Momen and promised to work together to overcome newer challenges.





The two foreign ministers ended their conversation expressing good wishes for both the countries.

