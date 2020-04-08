Declare either emergency or curfew: Oli









President of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Oli Ahmed on Wednesday demanded the government either to declare a state of emergency or impose a curfew to contain the coronavirus pandemic which continues to spread across the country.





In a statement, he said, “The rage of coronavirus is gradually increasing at an alarming rate over the past four days. Countries around the world have either declared emergency or enforced curfew to force people to stay at home.”





"I urge the government to enforce a curfew or a state of emergency in Bangladesh to protect the nation from the outbreak of coronavirus. The country may face a serious disaster if the government neglects such a timely demand,” he warned.





The LDP chief called upon people to stay indoors for keeping them protected.





"My sincere request to the entire nation not to be completely dependent on the government. You should always seek forgiveness from Allah for what you did in the past. All must follow the government’s directives about maintaining social and physical distancing," Oli said.





He urged people not to come out of their homes unless any urgent need, and not to allow anyone in their families to stay outside.





“Stay fit and help others to stay healthy. Avoid all forms of oppression, injustice, nakedness and antisocial activities," Oli added.

